Housing First is one of the solutions that can be implemented in order to address homelessness. That was one of the messages heard at the Stronger Together: Collaborating for a Vibrant Community Summit on housing, homelessness and addiction hosted by the County of Lambton held at Lambton College .
“Homelessness is an issue of life and death. It is a life sentence,” said Marie Morrison, the director of Built For Zero Canada and the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness.
Housing First is an approach of ending homelessness, which centres on quickly moving people experiencing homelessness into safe, affordable and permanent housing and then providing them additional supports and services as needed. Such supports include mental health, education, employment, substance abuse treatment, health care and community connections.
Morrison said it costs $55,000 a year to deal with a homeless person on the street, but if you were to house people instead, it would be a lot less. “It costs more to ignore,” she said. Those experiencing homelessness are 20 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to die, she said
Homelessness is not a person problem, but is a policy and system problem, caused by poverty, the lack of secure employment, the justice system, colonization and lack of funding of affordable housing, said Morrison.
In order for it to work, Housing First has to be adopted across the community. A by name list is maintained of all of those who were found to be experiencing homelessness in a community. The progress of everyone on the list is monitored to determine their progress. “This approach makes sure no one is falling through the cracks,” said Morrison.
Lambton County’s Supervisor of Homelessness Prevention Ian Hanney said there are 244 individuals on the county’s by name list. He said almost half of those people have slept outside since July.
There has been some success, as 450 people have been able to be placed into permanent housing since the beginning of the pandemic, said Hanney. This can be credited to a coordinated approach.
He said the rate of homelessness could not be explained by substance abuse alone, said Hanney. The situation is often exasperated the longer someone is homeless, as they can become a victim of crime and sexual exploitation.
Acting CEO Rhonny Doxtator of the Canadian Mental Health Association of Lambton Kent said income and housing are two important factors needed in maintaining someone’s mental health. The Canadian Mental Health Association has 250 clients across the county living in apartments. There is a great difficulty in finding apartments for clients.
Hanney said the rental market has tightened in the county since 2014 and now has a 2.4 percent vacancy rate. This is exasperated by landlords who are being more selective in choosing their tenants, often asked for credit checks and criminal record checks. This is putting the most vulnerable at risk. A one-bedroom apartment is now being rented for $1,200 a month.
The county of Lambton has a housing reserve of $3 million with another $2 million to be put into this year, said Hanney. The goal is to have 75 new affordable housing units built in Lambton County by 2024.