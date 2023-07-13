Thunder Bay, Ont. — The annual Brew Ha Festival is returning this Friday and Saturday at Prince Arthur’s Landing and will feature a variety of northern brewers’ finest craft beers, coolers and ciders along with a selection of food options, artisan flavours and live music. The popular festival returns after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce taking the reins. Charla Robinson, the chamber’s president, says they are excited to be taking over the festival. “The Chamber recognizes the Brew Ha Festival as an opportunity for us to support local brewers and the restaurant industry and we were pleased to be able to take over the management of the event,” Robinson said. “This will be our first year running this.” She pointed out that the festival is a great way for brewers and restaurants to showcase their business. “There are so many amazing brewers and food (providers) in the community and this is a great way for them to raise their profile and be exposed to folks that maybe have never heard of them before,” she said. Downtown on the waterfront, The Brew Pub micro-brewery, which is part of the Prospector Steak House, will be among those featured in the festival. Bo Krul, one of the company’s partners, is new to Thunder Bay but no stranger to the beer brewing process. He has just finished the rebranding of the micro-brewery, revamping their beer program and “tweaking” their beer and is excited to showcase their brew at the festival. “We are brewing everything from a light lager to an (India pale ale) IPA and then we have a blueberry-wheat as well,” he said. "That’s all going to be represented at the Brew Ha along with our sister restaurant the Burger Barn, which will be cooking up some burgers and fun stuff to go along with all those beers.” Meanwhile, the chamber has been busy promoting the festival throughout the region. “This is a good way to attract folks to come to the community as part of their family holiday plans or just maybe shopping trips to the city because we want to make sure that we help to promote the local community and drive the economy, “ Robinson said. The Thunder Bay Transportation Museum is also hosting its second annual Coastguard and Maritime History Day on Saturday and is celebrating the Canadian Forces Navy Reserve’s 100th anniversary and hosting the first Dockside Market. Robinson says the timing is great for both events taking place in the same area. “It’s a perfect transaction for folks to start the day there, and then come down to the Brew Ha festival. It’s definitely a great synergy,” she said. Brew Ha tickets are still available by visiting brewhafestival.com.
Plenty of fun on tap at returning Brew Ha Festival
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
