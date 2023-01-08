A 56-year-old man has died following a collision that closed a busy intersection north of downtown London over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to "a serious motor vehicle collision" in the area of Colborne Street and Oxford Street East, police said.
The 56-year-old pedestrian died at the scene, said police, noting the driver in the collision remained at the scene.
Sunday, police said investigators with the force's traffic management unit are seeking dash-cam footage from motorists who were at the scene and home surveillance video footage from residents nearby.
Dave Armstrong, a resident who lives near the intersection, said he and his son stepped outside shortly after police arrived and saw a body bag on the road.
“Before they put the tape up, my son and I walked down there. An officer told us, 'You can’t be here,'” he said.
“It’s kind of crazy. But we see a lot of accidents at this corner," said Armstrong.
Half a dozen police patrol cars and a forensic unit were at the scene in the fallout, the intersection sealed off with tape.
Orange pylons and coloured markers were placed along the intersection's northwest side.
Lanes in both directions of Oxford between Maitland and Waterloo streets were closed for hours as police investigated.
Anyone with dash-cam or home surveillance footage is asked to contact police at 519 661-5680 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.