After becoming one of the best throwers in his age group in Ontario, Jeremy VandenBoorn is ready to compete against the best in Canada.
The Ridgetown native is headed to British Columbia to compete in the Bell Canadian Track & Field Championships in Langley, B.C.
VandenBoorn will compete in the discus on Thursday and shot put on Sunday in the men’s under-20 division.
“I’m really pumped, super excited to be going,” VandenBoorn said.
He heads into the Canadian championships, ranked third in shot put and fifth in discus.
“Just try to beat my personal bests and see where that takes me,” VandenBoorn said of his goal at nationals.
VandenBoorn is the first local athlete to compete in the Canadian national championships since Emma Pegg of Morpeth finished third in the women’s 800-metres as a 16-year-old in the U-20 division in 2019.
This will be VandenBoorn’s second time competing at the national level as he finished fourth in discus, fifth in hammer throw and sixth in shot put as a 15-year-old in the U-16 division at the 2019 Canadian Legion Youth Track and Field championships in Cape Breton.
VandenBoorn finished second in the discus and shot put at the Athletics Ontario outdoor championships in the U-20 division in Toronto on the July 14-16 weekend to punch his ticket to B.C.
He threw a personal-best 46.44 metres in the discus and 16.10 metres in the shot put, finishing second to Connor Fraser, of Ottawa, in both (50.00 and 16.58 metres, respectively).
Both of VandenBoorn’s distances easily surpassed the 13.80-metre standard for shot put and 37.50 metres for discus to qualify for nationals.
“The last round was crazy,” VandenBoorn said of the discus competition. “I was in first, but the guy in second (Fraser) beat me with his last throw. It was really good competition.”
It wasn’t the first time they competed against each other as Fraser finished second and VandenBoorn third in both shot put and discus at the 2022 Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association high school championship meet.
VandenBoorn returned to Ursuline College for a fifth year as he threw personal bests to win the gold medal in shot put (17.28 metres) and discus (49.72 metres) at the OFSAA championship meet in Ottawa in June.
VandenBoorn said the level of competition at the Athletics Ontario meet was much tougher than OFSAA as he competed against college and university athletes, including Fraser, as well as many of the same throwers from this year’s high school season.
The weights also increased for Athletics Ontario and Canadian nationals, going from a 1.6kg discus and 5.44 shot put at the high school level to 1.75 kg and 6 kg, respectively.
It was the second time VandenBoorn has competed in the Athletics Ontario outdoor championships as he won the gold in discus, silver in shot put, and bronze in hammer throw in 2019 in the U-16 division.
VandenBoorn said he started planning to go to the Canadians before the Athletics Ontario meet since he had already met the national standards at two other smaller meets in June and earlier in July.
“We booked an Airbnb for a week to make a vacation out of the trip,” VandenBoorn said, as his parents, Richard and Nancy, will accompany him to B.C.
There is no funding available, so all expenses are out-of-pocket.
This will likely be the final competition of the year for VandenBoorn but he will continue to train with the London Western track club in the fall and winter as he attends Fanshawe College on a business course.
VandenBoorn said he intends to compete in the Athletics Ontario outdoor season in 2024 but will move to the senior level as he turns 20 next June.
Live streaming of this week’s Canadian championships will be available at www.athleticscanada.tv
The event schedule was finalized over the weekend, and tentatively, VandenBoorn is scheduled to throw the shot put at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday and the discus at 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday.