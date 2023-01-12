The construction of west Niagara’s hospital took a step forward with the installation of a crane in December, and that’s not a tall tale.

JUST THE FACTS

• Excavation on the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital started in October after construction was approved on April 23.

• The crane was installed on Dec. 14 and will help the construction team build the new hospital building.

• The new hospital is expected to open to patient care in spring 2025.

• The current hospital is still open while construction continues.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.