The recent warm weather has gotten in the way of a marquee event for the Winterpalooza Festival in Gananoque.
The Friends of Gord Brown hockey game at the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink was postponed Friday morning due to poor weather conditions. Puck drop was expected around 6:30 p.m.
"I was in Philadelphia for the last two days and it was 65, almost 70 degrees (Fahrenheit) yesterday, and it was beautiful, not a cloud in the sky," said Gananoque Coun. Colin Brown, the nephew of the late MP Gord Brown. "It was very, very nice, but I know we got a lot of rain back home."
There was so much rain, in fact, that it postponed what was to be one of the first official events on the ice pad.
Brown, 30, was expected to suit up alongside his younger brothers Sean and Graeme, as well as local leaders, as they took on the U15 Gananoque Royals.
"I think they’ll plan to reschedule it," Brown said of the Friends of Gord Brown hockey game.
Participants were to include town councillors Brown, David Osmond and Patrick Kirkby, Gananoque Police Chief Scott Gee, along with other members of the Gananoque Police Service, Fire Chief Gord Howard, Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Dickson, and firefighters Emily Kerr, Tim McFadden and Kevin Conway, among others.
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MP Michael Barrett, MPP Steve Clark, and Gananoque Mayor John Beddows were supposed to be dropping the puck before Brown made a few comments.
Details on a new date for the game had yet to be released at press time.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)