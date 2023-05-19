NIAGARA FALLS, NY – A competitive team of dancers from Wingham’s The Dance Factory punched the golden ticket at the Starpower National Dance Competition in Niagara Falls, NY, and studio owner Lauren Sutherland couldn’t be prouder.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication these dancers have had this year. I can’t wait to see them light up the stage in New Jersey,” said Sutherland.
Sutherland said this is an exciting time for the studio; now that COVID restrictions have been lifted, the competitive team, consisting of 34 members, is again on the road to competition events like this one.
The Hip Hop team is named ‘Marvel-ous” because their dance attire is costumes of characters from the Marvel series. These youngsters certainly lived up to their superhero reputations by impressing the judges enough to move on to the World Dance Championship in New Jersey on July 26.
The team consists of eleven dancers who wowed the judges with their performance during the ages 9-11 level one golden ticket competition.
Sutherland said the team would hold several fundraising events over the next month to fund their trip to New Jersey. They are still finalizing plans for these events, but stay tuned to their Facebook page for updates.