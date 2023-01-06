We moved so many times that eventually, I lost the Christmas doll. Fifteen years ago, I was at a scrapping workshop with a very close and devoted friend, Pauline Wiedow.
We were all sharing our favourite stories, and I told my story of the doll. I think almost everyone started to cry.
That year, at Christmastime, to my surprise, I got the most beautiful Christmas doll ever.
Pauline brought it to my house, wrapped in beautiful red shiny wrapping paper with the most beautiful green plaid ribbon.
Now I have a beautiful Christmas doll that will never leave my sight, and she stands right in front of my fireplace to this day.
*
Tsi é:so ieioiénhton teionkwanatahkwánion kháre’ ó:nen, ontia’tonnihserón:ti’. Wísk iawén:re niiohserá:ke tsi náhe, tsi watstáhsion tehatikahrhatenià:tha’ iákene’skwe’ ne kwah ákta tsi iontiátshi, Pauline Wiedow.
Akwé:kon teionkwatatkaratonníhahkwe’ tsi niká:ien naonhà:’a tiakwakaranòn:we’s, tánon’ wa’kká:raton’ akká:ra kaia’tón:ni aorihwà:ke. Í:kehre thóha akwé:kon wa’thatikahserawenhráthon’.
Eh tho shiiohserá:te Ratonnià:ne shikahá:wi tha’katié:ren’k naonhà:’a tioia’tonnihseráhskats onkwateriseriháhrhahse’.
Pauline taiéhawe’ tsi tewakenónhsote, ióhskats onekwénhtara teiehiatonhserawen’ékstha tsi tekahwawèn:’e tánon’ nakwáh tióhskats óhonte niwahsohkò:ten’ tekonttsiserotónnion kà:nheks.
Ó:nen ki’ nòn:wa wátien ioia’tonnihseráhskats iah nonwén:ton thaonkwáhton’se’, shé:kon òn:wa wenhniserá:te tho ítkate nohén:ton tsi ionteka’táhkhwa’.