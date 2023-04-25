MILLBROOK — Audiences will now be able to enjoy 4th Line Theatre productions in the comfort of new and improved seating — specially designed for stability, comfort and durability — as part of the outdoor stage company’s recently launched Chair-ity Campaign, which allows patrons to have chairs named after them with a donation.
Last year, 4th Line Theatre surveyed patrons at its Winslow Farm facility south of Millbrook and found that 44 per cent wanted more comfortable and safe chairs.
As part of a strategic planning process last fall, 4th Line Theatre’s board of directors then unanimously voted to purchase new seating in a bid to enhance patrons’ experience, even deciding to self-finance if necessary.
The 400 new, Canadian-made chairs are a composite of wood and metal and can safely support up to 500 pounds of weight. Comfortable and contemporary, the new seating’s powder-coated steel frame is made to withstand fading, peeling, cracking and harsh weather conditions.
“Our audiences spoke loud and clear — that while they love theatre, they would like us to address their comfort with different chairs. And we listened,” said Kim Blackwell, 4th Line Theatre’s managing artistic director.
Millbrook-based mortgage broker, Field Day B & B co-owner and theatre enthusiast Brian Field offered to chair the fundraising component of the project — which was “truly gratifying,” she said
“I look forward to summer evenings spent at ‘the farm’ in Millbrook — being swept away to days gone by, all while learning quirky parts of the history of the area I now call home,” Field said.
“What I did not look forward to … .the case of numb bum I found myself with. I am thrilled to be the ‘chair of chairs.’”
Launched last month with a starting donation from Andrew and Ally Pyle and Pyle Wealth Management CIBC Wood Gundy, the Chair-ity Campaign will allow audience members to buy naming rights to their own seat, complete with an engraved plaque.
For $200, donors will receive a personalized plaque on a chair. While the theatre can’t guarantee that donors will get to sit on their chair when attending the farm, staff will show them their engraved seat.
Donations can be made by calling the box office at 705-932,4445, toll-free at 800-814-0055, by visiting in person at 9 Tupper St. in Millbrook or online at bit.ly/3oELfb0
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.