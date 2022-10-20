With election day just four more days away, Grey Highlands turnout is close to 14 per cent.
Grey Highlands Clerk Raylene Martell said on Oct. 18 that a total of 1,437 voters in Grey Highlands had cast their ballots or 13.88 per cent of eligible voters. Of those votes, 1,041 were cast online and the remainder were cast at advanced polling stations the municipality had set up in various locations around the community.
Polls for the election close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.
Grey Highlands voters are able to cast their ballots online in this election information on how to vote online can be found at the Grey Highlands election website.
Voters who wish to cast a paper ballot can attend the municipal office in Markdale (206 Toronto Street, Unit 1) on Monday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to cast their vote.
There are three candidates running for Mayor: Don Alp, Paul McQueen and Danielle Valiquette.
Three candidates are seeking the Deputy Mayor’s chair: Steve Maloney, Dane Nielsen and Melanie Seeley.
A total of 17 candidates are vying for five council seats: Paul Allen, Tom Allwood, Reid Dennison, Nadia Dubyk, Emmett Ferguson, Gary Franklin, Joyce Hall, Jessica Hammond, Joel Loughead, Brian McCulloch, Lorraine Ann O’Halloran, Lynn Silverton, Roger David Tumminieri, Joe Van der Vechte, John van Goch, Christine Wagner and Dan Wickens.
