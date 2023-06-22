The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal that Will Goodon has received isn’t just representative of the work the Métis man has done for his community, but the work of the Manitoba Métis Federation, and the Métis people, as a whole, he says.
Goodon, who lives in Brandon and is originally from Boissevain, located 73 kilometres south of Brandon, was presented with the medal by the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville and Premier Heather Stefanson. Along with other Red River Métis Citizens, Goodon was honoured for the significant contributions he has made to the well-being of the Red River Métis on June 4, the final day of the National Government of the Red River Métis Extraordinary General Assembly.
“The work that we are doing on behalf of Red River Métis citizens is becoming more important for all Manitobans. For me, it is my honour to serve, to lift up the voices that have been ignored for decades,” Goodon told the Sun. “It’s definitely not about me, but I am privileged to be where I am at at the moment.”
A southwest region executive and minister responsible for housing and property management for MMF, Goodon has worked with the government of the Red River Métis since 1996. During more than 25 years with the organization, Goodon said he has learned a lot working with fellow citizens and elders.
Being Métis is a reason for pride and celebration, and Goodon counts himself fortunate to be raised in such a rich culture. From hunting trips with his father, uncles and grandfather to memories of community gatherings, being raised Métis has shaped who Goodon is as a person, he says.
“My dad was an amazing man. He was a tremendous businessman, but he also took time to teach me the small things, like tracking animals, learning how the fish move and what the weather may be by observing waterfowl,” Goodon said. “I assumed all Canadians knew these things, but I was so wrong. Today I realized how he prepared me in the ways in which he was taught, and I cherish it so much.”
One of Goodon’s proudest moments of working with the MMF includes winning a 2009 court case when he was charged with harvesting a ringneck duck near Turtle Mountain, located 135 km southeast of Brandon, without a provincial license, though he had a harvesting card issued by the MMF.
During the case, called R. v. Goodon, it was affirmed that the Métis, as an Indigenous people, had the right to hunt in Manitoba. The case pitted the provincial Wildlife Act against Section 35 of the federal Constitution Act, which recognizes and affirms Indigenous rights.
“Today, we have our own harvesting laws,” Goodon said.
In addition to championing the rights of Métis harvesters, Goodon is passionate about ensuring that Métis citizens have access to safe and affordable housing through his work with the MMF.
“When I hear that an elder’s house has been repaired, or we have ensured a young family can afford their first home, I feel as though this is where I am meant to be. There are tough days, to be sure. But then a ‘thank you’ note comes in the mail, or a firm handshake is offered at an assembly, and I know we are on the right path,” he said.
Now that the Red River Métis Treaty was ratified at the MMF’s Extraordinary General Assembly, Métis people are in a place where they should have been in 1870, Goodon said. The treaty, officially called the Red River Métis Self Government Recognition and Implementation Treaty, will now go through Canada’s ratification process and be introduced to the House of Commons this fall to solidify its place in legislation and in the Constitution of Canada. Once the implementation legislation is passed, the Red River Métis government and nation will be enshrined in the country’s constitution through the modern-day treaty
“It’s taken centuries, but the dreams of the past are taking shape. Some of our vision is even beyond the dreams our ancestors had. We just need to protect this inheritance for our future,” Goodon said.
In light of the treaty ratification, the Métis nation has entered a new era, and it’s important to recognize those who have helped them regain their rightful place in Canada, including Goodon, MMF President David Chartrand said.
“It’s fitting that we … honour individuals that have made significant contributions to our nation over the last several decades.”
Neville hopes that Goodon and the other Red River Métis citizens who received medals will wear them with pride.
“Each of you are great Manitobans who bring the spirit of public service to life. You lead by example and take personal responsibility for making your community, province and country better,” she said.
Stenfanson thanked the medal winners for their dedication and service to Manitoba.
“You are all greatly deserving of this honour,” she said.
The medal was created to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne as Queen of Canada. Manitoba is one of several provinces to advance the Royal commemorative medal, in alignment with previous national programs for such anniversaries.
Goodon’s advice to young Métis citizens who hope to one day make a difference to their nation is to listen to the wisdom of those who have gone before them.
“Listen to your elders, your grandparents, uncles, aunties, those who fought the fight to get us where we are today. We truly stand on the shoulders of giants, but we simply cannot forget the struggle,” he said. “Blood and tears were shed so we could get here. We can’t forget or relax.”