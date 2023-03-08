Officials have reminded all Jasper residents to pick up their park pass.
A valid parking pass must be displayed in your vehicle at all times.
“We are now well into 2023, and many residents have not yet renewed their passes,” read the public reminder that was issued on Feb. 28.
Resident passes are available to Jasper residents whose vehicles are registered in Jasper. They ensure access to your residence without the cost of a park visitor pass.
The park pass is valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 each year.
Work passes are also available both to those people who work in Jasper National Park but live outside the park and to those people who temporarily reside in Jasper for work. These work passes are valid for the duration of the individual’s employment. Documentation, such as a letter of employment, is required to register for those.
To obtain your pass, you need to provide the following information:
People may bring their documentation to the Jasper National Park Administration Office or provide it online by visiting Parks Canada’s website.
The Jasper National Park Administration Office (west entrance at 607 Connaught Drive) is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. More information can be obtained by contacting Realty and Municipal Services at 780-852-6220 or jasperreception@pc.gc.ca.