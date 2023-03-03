NORTH PERTH – On Feb. 23, Perth-Wellington MPP Matthew Rae announced funding is being provided from the Government of Ontario for local communities’ public transportation. The Municipality of North Perth will be receiving $80,090 from this funding initiative.
“Many people rely on public transportation in our rural communities,” said Rae.
“I’m glad the Government of Ontario is providing this funding to our local municipalities to continue to support rural public transportation.”
This announcement saw over $871,000 for Perth-Wellington communities. Stratford received the majority of the funding at $484,341.
The funding is part of Ontario’s gas tax program, which will allocate almost $380 million to go towards 107 municipalities and will aid them in operating and improving local transit.
“Funding for the gas tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year. Municipalities that support public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected,” explained the press release sent out by Rae.
Additionally, this year’s gas tax program includes one-time COVID recovery funding of $80 million to ensure municipalities are able to continue supporting their transit systems.
“Public transit is a key driver of economic growth in Ontario, helping people get to where they need to go, whether it is to work, school, or run errands,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation.