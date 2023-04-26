GUYSBOROUGH CO. — The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) issued a fisheries management order (FMO) on April 15, causing the immediate closure of elver eel harvesting in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for 45 days due to conservation and safety concerns.
In a thread of tweets from the DFO Twitter account on April 15, DFO Maritimes wrote, “Conservation is our highest priority and one that we all share. As a result of extensive monitoring by DFO, it has been determined that unreported removals account for a significant proportion of elver landings. Investigations have been, and will continue to be, initiated related to these matters, and no further comment will be offered at this time.
“As well, conflict has escalated to violence and threats, risking the safety of harvesters, the public and our officers, constituting a threat to the proper management and control of the fishery. Closing the fishery is a required response to address these combined risks,” tweeted the department.
Elver eels— defined by DFO as young American Eels (Anguilla rostrata) under 10 cm—make up one of the most lucrative fisheries in Maritime waters: fetching up to $5,000 per kilogram. According to the DFO fact sheet on the fishery, “Elvers typically arrive in Scotia-Fundy waters in late March and early April, with the peak run usually in May. They appear first in southern areas of Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy and later along the Eastern Shore and in Cape Breton, where the fishery may extend well into June or even July.”
Forty-five days closure is a significant loss of income under such seasonal conditions. That’s why fishers are calling for the federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Joyce Murray to repeal the closure order.
Lawyer Michel P. Samson, of the law firm Cox & Palmer, representing Wine Harbour Fisheries, located near Sherbrooke, is calling on Murray to immediately amend its FMO and allow Wine Harbour Fisheries to resume fishing and catch their licensed quota – which has already seen a reduction from previous years to 1,032 kilograms, of which only 33 kilograms were caught before the closure order came into effect.
In a news release issued April 20, Samson said, “This arbitrary closure of the entire commercial elver fishery has had a devastating impact on my clients and their workers…The workers have not worked long enough to qualify for EI benefits, the clients have lost significant money, and this is resulting in a loss of economic opportunity for Guysborough County.”
Samson went on to say, “The Minister could have closed specific areas where a majority of quota was landed or where conflict persisted…This is an admission by the Minister that her department was unable to manage this fishery, even after committing to license holders that they had a plan to provide the necessary enforcement.”
Cox & Palmer have filed an application for judicial review with the Federal Court of Canada but, given the short duration of the elver eel harvesting season, the outcome of the application is not likely to alleviate the harm done to elver eel licence holders this year.
The Journal requested a copy of the elver eel fisheries management order from DFO and received an automated email reply stating, “There are currently labour disruptions affecting services within the Government of Canada including Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard. As a result, there may be a reduction in overall capacity to respond to your query. Emphasis is being placed on maintaining services related to health and safety.”