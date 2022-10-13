Calling all nature enthusiasts and film buffs. After adjusting with the restrictions, the pandemic brought forth the 9thWild and Scenic film festival is back in full swing on Nov. 19 at the Columbia Valley Centre in Invermere on the unceded territories of the Secwépemc and Ktunaxa peoples and the land chosen as home by the Métis peoples of B.C. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow and for events like this one membership has its benefits.
The cost of admission for members will be only $25, non-members will pay $30 and youth under 12, $10. All ticket sales and donations will directly support Wildsight’s conservation and climate programs. To purchase your tickets or learn how to become a member you can visit wildsight.ca.
“COVID certainly had an impact on our festival the last two years. We had to pivot and do virtual during 2020 and a hybrid version in 2021. said Lianna Ferguson, program co-ordinator at Wildsight Invermere. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, so we are so excited to be back in person this year and be able to celebrate our wild places together!”
Get in on the excitement as this year’s festival will include 13 films from around the world that will run a total of two hour in length with an intermission mid-way through. Concessions such as pizza, salad, cookies, and popcorn along with a choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Last year's hybrid festival had a total of 500 people that attended in a combination of both virtually and in- person.
“This year’s event will showcase a wonderful silent auction of items that that reflect the Columbia Valley’s artistic, wellness and outdoor community. The money raised during the festival goes to support our work throughout the year, including planning of the following year's festival. We hope to keep bringing this festival to the community for years to come, therefore the continued support from the community and our sponsors is so appreciated and valued,” said Ferguson. “This festival sits apart from hundreds of others, by leaving you feeling motivated to make a difference in your community. It puts our local work into the broader environmental and social context and serves to remind us that we’re participants in a global movement. The Wild and Scenic film festival brings a certain kind of energy to our mountain community and it's such a great celebration for the place we are so grateful to call home.”