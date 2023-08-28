With only two months left until the bylaw delaying the approval of new pits and quarries expires across Caledon, residents are awaiting promised information on how staff are faring in updating the Town’s ineffective aggregate policies. A spokesperson for the Town told The Pointer in an email statement that while Caledon staff are satisfied with the progress so far, more time is needed to complete the necessary studies and an extension of the interim control bylaw (ICBL) is likely.
“This was always an option under consideration and we have discussed with the Working Group the merits of extending the ICBL and to take more time to complete the Aggregate Policy Study. We anticipate recommending to Council the extension of the ICBL through the upcoming Study status update report to Council,” staff said in an email statement.
The ICBL, which delays the approval of any new applications for aggregate extraction within a large area of Caledon, was passed in October 2022. Its approval followed a presentation by a registered planner at a meeting held by the Forks of the Credit Preservation Group (FCPG) that showed Caledon was falling severely behind the Top Ten Aggregate Producing Municipalities of Ontario (TAPMO) when it came to the state of its aggregate policies. The Town is sitting in dead last on a metric that looks at policies designed to govern the impacts of aggregate operations on the neighbouring area. The metric considers the ability of policies to limit the harm from these operations on things like air quality, hydrology, natural heritage and surface water, as well as the cumulative impacts from these operations, and the effectiveness of First Nations consultations.
Ward 1 Councillor Lynn Kiernan, who was one of the two councillors who brought forward the motion to implement an ICBL, and Mayor Annette Groves, have previously said there is the potential to extend the bylaw for an additional year in order to provide staff with more time to complete the necessary studies and reviews.
Neither Councillor Kiernan nor Mayor Groves responded to The Pointer’s request for comment on their current opinion on the possible ICBL extension.
The ICBL is of interest to a large swath of Caledon residents, mainly those living in Ward 1 where one company, Canada Building Materials (CBM), has applied to operate an 800-acre mega blasting quarry. FCPG, a community organization dedicated to protecting Caledon’s water, land and air, has hired prominent environmental lawyer David Donnelley to aid in its quest to fight the CBM quarry.
CBM did not respond to a request for comment for this story on whether or not they plan to appeal the ICBL, but they previously told The Pointer that they wished to avoid the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) in the application process.
“We look forward to working with the Town throughout the process and hope that as a result, the OLT can be avoided. It is our goal to ensure their concerns are addressed to the best of our ability prior to any decisions having to be made about the Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw,” David Hanratty, Director of Land, Resource and Environment at Votorantim Cimentos North America (the parent company of CBM), previously told The Pointer in an email statement.
Monthly meetings held at the Alton Legion by the FCPG are packed to the brim with residents expressing overwhelming opposition to new pits and quarries and their support of the Town’s endeavor to update its policies. At the special council meeting when the ICBL was passed, six community members registered to delegate. While the idea of the ICBL was celebrated by the community, many were aghast at the timing — some speculating it was an election stunt — and the apparent disconnect from the concerns of residents.
“When the ICBL was voted in, the obvious lack of knowledge from councillors … was not a surprise but more of a disappointment. How are you a member of council in an aggregate producing municipality and not know that your policies are 25 years old, ineffective and outdated to the point that you have no ability to fight back?” Kate Hepworth, a resident of Caledon Village told The Pointer. Hepworth challenged Kiernan for the seat of Ward 1 councillor in the October municipal election and lost by a mere nine votes.
But the community does agree that more needs to be done to stop the transformation of Caledon from its lush farmlands and wild greenspaces, into a barren landscape scarred by pits and quarries.
“Extraction companies, given their druthers, have no compunction about turning vast areas across the entire region into hazardous lunar landscapes and environmental dead zones, often backed by specious, self-serving reports by agencies,” Nestor Golets, a resident of Caledon, told The Pointer.
For the time being, the most useful tool to allow the Town more time to update its aggregate policies, pulling them into the modern era before any new operations can be approved, is the ICBL.
“I agree that the ICBL needs to be extended as there is not enough time to adequately consult and put together revised aggregate policies for the Town’s Official Plan,” Cheryl Connors, a resident of Ward 4 and a member of the Aggregate Resources Community Working Group, told The Pointer. “Aggregate policies, laws, and regulations are complex and our community deserves to have the time to develop these in a thoughtful way that allows for appropriate input from the public.”
The need for an extension is not surprising given the length of time it takes to commission and review these studies. At FCPG’s April meeting, Donnolley expressed that the Town was already running out of time to complete all the critical studies.
“I do this for a living, organizing experts and producing studies, they take more than six months,” he said. “It's possible this will get done, but once those studies are completed, they have to be passed for public consultation, it has to go back to council, it has to have staff recommendation that has to come up for a vote. We are on an incredibly short timeline here.”
Concern about the timeline was something former councillor Ian Sinclair brought up as the ICBL was being implemented. The purpose of the bylaw was to allow for further study of aggregate-rich areas of Caledon and to update existing policies, a process that is not likely to be completed in 12 months.
“I'm just very nervous when I see ideas that we'll get this done in a year. My experience is well, no, it’s probably going to take longer,” Sinclair said at the time. The passage of time has shown that Sinclair’s fears were justified.
The timeline was ambitious given the time it took to establish Caledon’s aggregate policies when they were originally created in the 1990’s. Greg Sweetnam, Vice President at James Dick Construction Limited (JDCL), sat on the working group at that time and told The Pointer that there were 28 meetings as part of the process. So far the current working group has had two meetings, and residents have said they have been more confrontational and absurd, rather than productive about implementing policy.
“The aggregate working group ... What a joke. To this point, all I am aware of is a lengthy historical account of aggregate in the area (useful but too much time taken). Maybe some policies have been identified, but where is the public consultation? Two meetings in and the rest of us know nothing. Is it because nothing has been accomplished?” Hepworth stated in an email to The Pointer. “This group was too little too late. It's easy to lay the blame in the past, but the current staff and council have done little to rectify the issue of our policies.”
Hepworth’s frustrations are shared by some of the community members who sit on the working group. In addition to receiving no response to her verbal objection to the presence of prominent aggregate operator JDCL at the first meeting of the community group, citing a conflict of interest when she learned the companies studies were used to justify the expansion of aggregate areas in the Region of Peel, Connors also expressed her discontempt with the role of community members in the working group.
“They had the consultant that they hired, he did this background report, that's mostly the history of aggregate in the province,” she detailed of the second meeting of the working group. “He admitted during the meeting that he's already written the Caledon Official Plan policies, and they didn't disclose to us … so we were told by the consultants that he didn't want us to talk directly and if we had any comments that we needed to submit them to him in writing.”
Connors expressed that she had been informed the purpose of the working group was to gain community experience from residents that could help inform policy review. This purpose was confirmed in an email from Town staff. However, she felt that decisions were still being made with heavy input from consultants and the aggregate industry, with residents being left on the sidelines.
“So at that point I was like ‘Well, are we adjourning the meeting then? There's no point in having this meeting’.”
Town staff admit the project schedule was revised to allow more time for studies to be completed, but that overall, they were pleased with the work that had been completed thus far.
“Staff are satisfied with input provided by the Working Group at this early stage of the project. As we get into the work of reviewing recommended Official Plan policy revisions and mapping, we look forward to valuable input from the Working Group based on their varied experience and perspectives,” a spokesperson for the Town stated.
A status report and revised project schedule is planned to be presented to council in October, at the same time, Council will make the decision on whether or not to extend the ICBL.
