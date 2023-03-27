Regional District of Nanaimo directors adopted a five-year financial plan with a 2023 budget that has an 8.9 per cent tax requisition increase over last year.
Electoral Area B’s share of the $78,600,533 tax requisition is $2,098,838, an increase of $295,843 from 2022. The general services property tax is $69.59 per $100,000 in assessed value, a decrease of $1.79. Regional parcel taxes are $16.00 per property, up $2.00 from last year. That puts taxes for the owner of a residential property valued at $737,731, the average for the area, at $529, a $73 increase.
March 14’s adoption of the 2023-27 financial plan passed with the directors from Electoral Areas E and F opposed, saying the inclusion of additional staff positions this year and following was unsustainable.
“It is a serious conversation to be had in linking to service levels, and I think there is a lot of commitment from the board to have those conversations,” Vanessa Craig, Area B director and board chair, said before the vote.
At the time of adoption, the RDN still did not have information from the B.C. government on how the $7.9 million it received out of the billion-dollar, one-time growing communities fund could be spent, that is, whether there are any restrictions attached. RDN staff said they do not expect to receive details until the end of the month, which is also the deadline as per the Local Government Act for the regional district to adopt its financial plan. Staff will be bringing forward recommended budget amendments to the board as soon as information is available. Amendments made after March 31 cannot affect the tax requisition for 2023, however.