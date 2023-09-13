After multiple years and multiple projects, Sussex's last stage of work on Leonard Drive is underway.
The stretch of Leonard Drive from McLeod Drive to Cougle Road in Sussex, as well as adjacent parts of Cougle Road, is undergoing construction until mid-October, the town said in a public notice on Sept. 1. CAO Scott Hatcher said Friday that it's a "long-awaited" end to a project, part of the Provincial Designated Highways Program, that's been ongoing since about 2015.
"Most residents that travel that section of road will be pleased with the result, we should be done on that street for the next 12 to 16 years," he said.
Hatcher said before amalgamation, both parts of Leonard Drive on Sussex and Sussex Corner had been approved for the work. Costs for both parts of the project increased due to the pandemic, and Hatcher said the town was approved for $1.1 million to get the construction started and the tender was put out in May.
"The unfortunate part is that it hasn't stopped raining since May," he said, saying that contractors schedules were pushed back until they began work the week after Labour Day.
While crews have the road up, he said the town is also replacing a water line in the area since the existing main was a 1-inch poly line he said was a little bigger than a garden hose. He said the town will be installing 300 metres of new water pipe and fire hydrants, which will service three homes and two businesses, with a cut-in performed Aug. 29 to allow service to continue during work.
While work is ongoing, drivers are asked to take "alternate routes or expect delays" according to the town notice. During heavy periods, traffic will continue occasionally down to one lane with a traffic light, Hatcher said.
"Nobody wants to be inconvenienced, but in Canada we've been given a short window for construction season," he said.
"We've been working on that there successfully with the department of transportation and the residents of our community to see the end of the project," he said. "I knew the last two MLAs have been very supportive of the town's applications, and they're pleased that it's finally at an end."
The town's next application for the designated highway program is resurfacing on Main Street, which is due for maintenance after about 12 years, Hatcher said.