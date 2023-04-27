An annual festival run by youth, for youth, is making its grand return to North Van, bringing with it live music, local art and a flurry of action-packed events.
Coinciding with the province’s annual Youth Week, CityFest will run 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. May 6 at The Shipyards.
“Youth Week is a celebration intended to build strong connections between youth and their communities,” said City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan.
As a “proud partner” of CityFest, Buchanan said the city recognizes the importance of creating interactive and safe spaces for youth to connect, learn and have fun.
“Every year I am blown away by the diverse talent showcased at CityFest and I encourage youth everywhere to get involved in local Youth Week activities,” she said.
There will be plenty of opportunity for attendees to support the creative pursuits of North Van youth, with a number of local artists, live bands and musicians on the bill, while entertainment spans longboard racing and a skateboarding competition.
To ensure festival goers are sufficiently fueled for their activities, there will be a selection of food trucks on site.
The festival is led by the CityFest Committee, a selection of young people representing local secondary and post-secondary schools who meet throughout the year to organize the event.
“We’re so excited that CityFest is back at the Shipyards, it’s an awesome location for this event that brings youth of all ages together to do the things we love to do,” said one of its committee members Teagan Dawson.
“It’s been great to see the festival grow and we’re looking forward to a big turnout. People will be amazed by the talent we have on the North Shore.”
Locals are advised to be wary of road closures and traffic May 6, with Carries Cates Court to have no vehicle access between Rogers Avenue and Lonsdale Aveue and parking in Lower Lonsdale expected to be limited.
To accommodate the longboard race, a section of Lonsdale Ave (between Esplanade and Carrie Cates Court) will be closed to vehicle traffic.
What: CityFest
Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
When: May 6, 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m
Cost: Free to attend
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
