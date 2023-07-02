STRATHROY - During June 7 and 8, the Annual Municipal Public Works Trade Show hosted by AORS (Association of Ontario Road Supervisors). The event took place at Gemini Sportsplex in Strathroy. As is known, the trade show takes place in early June each year and is considered the largest event of its kind in Ontario. According to the organizers, the event brought together between 200 and 300 exhibits presenting different public works products and services, which attracted hundreds of attendees during both days. The primary purpose of the 2-day trade show is to provide a platform for professionals working in the public and private sectors of public works to exchange information and stay updated on the latest advancements in materials, services, and equipment related to the construction and maintenance of municipal roads and other essential infrastructure. Furthermore, the 2023 AORS Municipal Public Works Tradeshow in Strathroy served as a valuable opportunity for suppliers of municipal equipment, products, and services to connect with customers from all over the province. By gathering in a single location, suppliers can establish new business relationships and explore untapped markets and opportunities as the trade show moves around different regions of the province. At the event inauguration, different authorities from Middlesex County and the municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc appeared, including the presence of 2023 Warden of the county, Cathy Burghardt-Jesson -who is also the mayor of the twp. of Lucan Bidulph-, and also the Deputy Mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc, Mike Mcguire.
2023 AORS Municipal Public Work Tradeshow
- David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Middlesex Banner
