The year 2022 brought plenty of change to the council chambers in Gananoque.
In October, John Beddows won the mayor’s race with 940 votes, beating out incumbent Ted Lojko, who secured 721 votes. Greg Truesdell received 381 votes.
Beddows, a 30-year military veteran, campaigned on promises of greater transparency and accountability from the mayor’s seat.
He was critical of the town’s previous administration, saying the town’s finances have been mismanaged.
“I think my commitment to transparency (resonated with the public)," said Beddows.
“People gloss over the fact that transparency really, really matters. Pushing out communication and active communication is absolutely essential, and my commitment to being as transparent as possible and as available as possible, really mattered, and my commitment to do my best to manage the town’s budget to deliver services as affordably as possible.”
In total, there were nine people vying for six councillor seats in the waterfront community’s municipal election. Only two from the previous council, Matt Harper and David Osmond, sought re-election.
Beddows, who last ran for mayor in 2018, questioned the former mayor and council’s history of closed meetings. Now that Beddows is in the mayor’s seat, will the number of closed meetings for the town in the new year be decreased?
Beddows also took Lojko to task over the town’s integrity commissioner.
The integrity commissioner, Tony Fleming of the Kingston law firm Cunningham Swan, is also the town’s lawyer.
“To bring more transparency is to make sure the town doesn’t have the same person who is also the town’s lawyer and the integrity commissioner of the town,” said Beddows during his campaign run.
“We have the same man earning his income providing legal services to the town, whose job it is to investigate the conduct of the council and the mayor, on whose goodwill he depends. I don’t believe this is an effective arrangement.”
Will 2023 see a new integrity commissioner for the town, like Beddows asked for during his campaign?
Currently, the town is without a deputy mayor, as the decision to amend the procedural bylaw to replace the definition of deputy mayor and to appoint the position for a four-year-term was postponed during council’s last meeting before Town Hall closed for the holidays.
A decision on this should come shortly, as council reconvenes on Jan. 17 for the first meeting of 2023.
Projects to look forward to in 2023 and beyond in Gananoque include the possible extension of public transit to and from Kingston, the completion of the 3D-printed homes project, and a decision on the Kinsmen Building.
For the 3D-printed home project, five buildings, each two storeys high, will be built in Gananoque. The project is developed and funded by the Horizon Legacy Group as part of the Marco Polo 100 Digital Build Challenge, an international competition to build a multi-residential building for $100/square foot using innovative technologies and processes.
Plenty of unknowns remain for the Kinsmen Building.
At its Dec. 6 meeting, council received responses from the Boxing Club and the Gananoque Seniors Association Inc. in terms of their interest in sharing the Kinsmen Building. The third possible entity, MyFM, did not respond.
So, council announced it will continue to look at options for tenancy for the building and will seek approval from the granting agency to re-direct $60,000 towards the Lou Jeffries Arena to support accessibility needs, with the intention to create a safe space for the social, recreation, cultural and educational programs that support the interests and well-being of older adults, seniors and people with disabilities.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)