Armour's annual Heritage Day has undergone a name change and is now known as the Heritage Festival and Firefighter Challenge.
It takes place the second Saturday in July just as it did under its former format meaning area residents should mark July 8th on their calendars for the one day event. The event is a collaboration between the Burk's Falls and District Historical Society and the Township of Armour.
Armour's Deputy Clerk Charlene Watt says quite a few activities are back from last year. This includes Steve Featherstone making the trip from Bonfield with the animals he keeps at his Reptile Adventure Camp.
Armour town councillor Gerry Brandt is on site with the Almaguin Community Hatchery Program and he will provide information on how the hatchery works to keep lakes healthy while UFC champion Kyle “The Monster” Nelson from Huntsville will show festival goers self-defense moves.
Watt says a big hit last year and back in 2023 is Always Antique Photo. The Niagara Falls company made its first appearance at Heritage Day during 2022.
“They were a huge hit,” Watt said. “They take digital photographs of people dressed in various costumes like cowboys and gangsters. The costumes are free and the digital photographs are also free. They take professional photos and then email them to the people”.
Watt says one of the new events is the Classic Car Show which features numerous muscle and antique cars.
Municipal politicians are joining in the fun by taking part in the Dunk-A-Politician fundraiser for the Burk's Falls and District Historical Society.
“Mayor Rod Ward representing Armour, councillor Ryan Baptiste of Burk's Falls and Ryerson councillor Dan Robertson have agreed to get dunked,” Watt said.
“For $5 you get three balls to dunk one of the politicians or you can get 10 balls for $7. If you really want to make sure a politician gets dunked, you can pay $50 and walk right up to the button and hit it”.
Watt says there are inflatables for children, a balloon guy, a face painter and children get to see Sawyer, the Crisis Response Dog.
Additionally, 60 to 70 vendors will be on site selling arts and crafts, there will also be service groups plus nine food vendors including the members of the Armour, Ryerson, Burk's Falls Agricultural Society putting on a barbeque.
Watt said the Heritage Festival and Firefighter Challenge would not be possible if not for the agricultural society allowing it to take place at the Burk's Falls Fairgrounds at 220 Centre Street. Heritage Day was started by the local historical society in 2014 simply as a celebration for the area that took place at the Watt Century Heritage Centre.
“There was a cake, a small band, some speeches from dignitaries and that was about it,” Watt said. “At most we had maybe 50 people”.
Watt says in the ensuing years, the event grew and attracted more people. She adds it's possible the Heritage Festival this year may attract as many as 1,500 people.
The Watt Century Farm House site, which covers eight acres, is where all past Heritage Day events took place. Watt says the property was owned by her father-in-law who recently passed away making it no longer available.
Watt says there is no doubt the many attractions draw people to the event but emphasizes a major draw is the Firefighter Challenge.
“It's the Firefighter Challenge that puts Heritage Day on the map”, Watt said. “It brings in the crowds”.
Paul Schaefer, who is the Fire Chief for the Town of Kearney and also Armour's Chief Building Official, played down the compliment.
Kearney is one of the five departments in the area that work together as a regional fire department to keep people and structures safe. The other four are Burk's Falls, Magnetawan, Perry and Sprucedale.
Schaefer says the Firefighter Challenge will see firefighters from all five departments engage in a friendly competition “where they get to show off their skills”.
“And one of us gets to have bragging rights at the end of the day,” he added.
Part of the competition will see firefighters go through an obstacle course in full gear and engage in a 'rescue' operation involving a mannequin.
The events are all timed and the department with the best time wins.
Sprucedale won the trophy last year but Schaefer says the department better be ready to surrender it to Kearney this year. The trophy is one that Schaefer and his dad made years ago and has antique fire memorabilia mounted on a plaque.
Schaefer says the Firefighter Challenge also includes a mini challenge for children that ends with the firefighters turning the nozzle of their fire hoses into a glorified water sprinkler and having the kids run under it.
On the subject of trophies, Watt said the retailer Asylum Hot Rods of Huntsville is creating two large trophies that will be kept at the historical society and each year recognize the winners of the Firefighter Challenge and a Heritage Festival Award for the car show. Watt adds there are dozens more awards being handed out to participants of the car show.
Other events and attractions include live music, a dedication ceremony that takes place at Knight Brothers Park, members of 33 Service Battalion and Algonquin Regiment will be on site as will players with the Almaguin Gazelles Girls hockey team.
Watt says the goal of the Heritage Festival and Firefighter Challenge is “to create an event that brings people together with free admission and attractions''.
“It's an environment where a family can come and not be nickled and dimed to death,” Watt said.
Although there is a charge for what the vendors provide, Watt said the historical society will have free popcorn on hand for everyone and Armour has free bottled water.
Watt says because there is limited space at the fairgrounds, the public cannot park there. Rather people should park at the local arena and along Yonge Street and they will be shuttled to the fairgrounds.
The Heritage Festival and Firefighter Challenge runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the actual firefighter event beginning at noon.
Also Royal Canadian Legion Branch 405 is holding a pancake breakfast at the Legion building ahead of the event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.