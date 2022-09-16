Grey Highlands council candidate Nadia Dubyk lives on a working farm near Rocklyn with her husband and she is proud to call Grey Highlands her home.
“I believe in the power of citizens and, together, we can shape our community," she said. "The key responsibilities of the municipal council are to represent the public and consider the well-being and interests of the community in its decision-making. I’m committed to this work and bring relevant experience to do it.”
Dubyk has a civil engineering degree, an MBA, and a business career spanning over 20 years primarily in the banking industry.
“I have the know-how to navigate complex issues, create practical solutions, and get things done. I have extensive experience in forming strategic direction and following through to execution,” she said. “I’m now retired from my corporate career and have had more time to enjoy the natural and cultural riches of our area – hiking the trails, snowshoeing through the forests, visiting local restaurants and shops, and supporting our arts scene.”
Dubyk has been involved in community service and has been volunteering with the board of the Beaver Valley Bruce Trail Club for several years.
“Our municipality is growing, and it is critical to make sound decisions now to build a vibrant future for generations to come,” she said.
As a councillor, she said she is committed to:
“I’m committed to working for you. Responsible change together, for now and the future,” she said.
The municipal election is Oct. 24, 2022. To confirm you are on the voter's list, or to find out about advance voting options, visit the Grey Highlands website here.