The St. Louis Fire Department is once again holding a recruitment drive. Fire Chief James Brake said they have a great crew of firefighters, but it would be great to have some younger individuals join the team. In Canada, 85 percent of firefighters are volunteers and their average age is climbing. That being said, fire departments will welcome any volunteer…ageism is not a thing so if you are interested contact Chief Brake.
Saskatchewan follows the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Standards for the qualification and training of firefighters and SLFD gives its recruits a probationary period of six months to get their preliminary training completed. As part of the minimum standards brought into place by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, fire departments must provide a minimum of 60 hours of ongoing training for members every year. However, neither the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency nor SGI is contributing any funds towards the training and purchasing of equipment for volunteer fire departments. All of this is the responsibility of the municipality or the department itself.
The Sask Minimum Fire Standards Guide is a direct result of work done by the Saskatchewan Association of Fire Chiefs and the Saskatchewan Volunteer Fire Fighters Association. The executive from the SAFC and the SVFFA wrote a position paper entitled, “Guidelines for the Provincial Levels of Fire Fighting Standards and Community Declaration of Service” and submitted it to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) in April 2020. In the paper, both expert groups strongly advocated for the implementation of provincial service levels for the fire service.
The SPSA activated the resulting minimum standards program on May 5, 2022. The declaration phase for fire departments runs until October 2023 and requires that each fire department submit its ‘Level of Service Declaration form’ to the SPSA during this period. All three of the fire departments in the local area including St. Louis Fire Department, Wakaw-Hoodoo Fire and Rescue, and Cudworth-Hoodoo Fire Rescue have met the criteria as full-service level departments.
Not everyone is cut out to be a firefighter, just like not everyone is a good candidate for a police officer, doctor, or teacher, but unfortunately, it seems like fewer people are even willing to consider the option. Canada is experiencing a firefighter shortage which can ultimately result in slower response times, increased damage to property, and injury or loss of life. Chief Brake stated that for every ten potential recruits usually only one will follow through. Those that do will find themselves in an inspiring crew of men and women who are willing to endanger themselves to help others. The bond that grows between those who ‘rush in while others are rushing out’ could be described as that of a fraternity. The shared experiences that few others can comprehend draw individuals together and when combined with the fact in the field a crew only has each other to ‘watch their backs’, it’s not difficult to see why the crew members are almost like family. They understand the call; they understand the sacrifices; they understand the danger. Unfortunately, they also understand what it feels like to have the public not understand those very same things and meet them with the accusatory, “What took you so long?”
Unlike paid firefighters who work a designated shift, volunteer firefighters are on call 24/7. They make a commitment to the department they work for and the community they serve to be there when called. It’s not like other types of volunteerism where if something else comes up and you can’t make a meeting it’s not really a concern. Volunteer firefighters are a team, and they work together, and they practice together with the end goal of protecting life, property, and the environment. For that, they also need the support of their community. They need communities to understand that they all have jobs and families and social engagements, that they don’t live at the fire station, that it takes time for them to drop everything and get to the fire station and don their equipment, and that the pumper truck with a full tank of water won’t go from “zero to sixty in five point two”. Firefighters provide a service they hope no one ever needs, but ultimately someone always does, and volunteer firefighters don’t do it for the money. They do it because at their core they have a desire to help people at one of the worst times of their lives. They want to make a difference.
So, what can people do? Go to every open house a fire department hosts and take your kids and grandkids. Meet the firefighters in the good times and thank them for all that they do, because if you meet them in the bad times, you may not even remember who was there to thank them later. Support their fundraisers because all of them will benefit you and your community later. Volunteer, or if you can’t encourage someone else to. Contact James Brake at 306-961-9223.