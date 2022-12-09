A local volunteer group launched during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to support Hartand-area residents struggling with food insecurities continues to grow to meet the community's growing needs.
Hartland Helpers, which began with 14 clients, now operates a pantry and food collection program serving more than 50.
"It's been a fantastic organization," said Stephanie Foster, who leads Hartland Helpers' fundraising efforts along with her husband, Darren.
Other members of Hartland Helpers' executive, led by Kathy Orser, include treasurer Janice Taylor, secretary Lillian Warren, and Sarah Everett.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Hartland Helpers will host a special fundraiser at Everett's Farm on Estey Road in Waterville.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christmas Pictures at the Barn will set the stage for idyllic seasonal photos with the backdrop of an old-fashioned sleigh, and classical winter foliage in front of a 150-year-old barn.
As stated in the Hartland Helpers Facebook post, the setting is ideal for photos with family, friends, co-workers or pets."
The photos will cost $20 per session for two or more digital copies by local photographer Tammey McLean. Funds raised will support Hartland Helpers' programs. Photo sessions are available by appointment or walk-in.
Contact Hartland Helpers by Messenger or email at hartlandhelpers@gmail.com
Everett's Farm will also host its own Christmas event on Sunday, Dec. 11, in support of the Valley Food Bank, when they host Santa At The Farm from 1 to 3 p.m. They ask those attending to bring a non-perishable food item to put in Santa's bag for delivery to the food bank.
Hartland Helpers' success since its launch over two years has depended on fundraisers such as Christmas Pictures at the Barn. Still, its efforts to support the community rely heavily on support from the community.
Foster explained the organization's support comes in many forms from many sources.
She said the Hartland Community School students and staff help with fundraising efforts, like its hockey team, including a 50-50 draw at games.
Foster said the Hartland-area business community provides monetary and other contributions, while individuals offer support through donations of goods, money or time.
For example, she said, Hartland Helpers quickly filled all spots for its Adopt-a-Family program for this Christmas. She explained the program has a donor who provides gifts and other items for a struggling family.
With the pantry and food collection solidified, the group seeks additional volunteers to help maintain it while Hartland Helper increases funds and focuses on other causes.
Foster explained other efforts include providing transportation for struggling seniors, families and individuals to medical appointments or shopping trips. They also want to help others with medical needs.
She said the goal is to provide support anywhere it is needed.
Foster said Hartland Helpers finds clients' names from various sources. She said some people reach out to them directly, while friends, neighbours and others identify someone who needs assistance.
She said the school would reach out to families for permission to add their names to Hartland Helpers' client list.
While Hartland Helpers limits its support to the 375 area-code regions, Foster said they pass on the contact information for similar organizations in those areas to those reaching out from beyond the coverage area.
Foster said Hartland Helpers deliver food boxes to clients on the second Thursday of each month.
While the boxes include nutritional staples, Foster said they like to have some unique items. She said that McCain Foods deliver bi-monthly a half-ton load of items such as pizza pockets or McCain cakes.
Foster said she and Darren are among the volunteers making deliveries.
"We love it," she said.
Foster said they would welcome more volunteers for delivery, as well as packing and sorting the food.
She said that more volunteers reduce the workload of all volunteers, noting she believes many people are willing to chip into the community effort.
"So many people want to volunteer, but they just don't know how to go about it," Foster said.
She urges potential volunteers to reach out by Messenger or email for more information.
Hartland Helpers always require non-perishable food options for its pantry, which donors can drop off at four locations in Hartland — Valu Foods, Freshmart, the Dr. Walter Chestnut Library or the Hartland Post Office.
People can mail monetary donations to 2 Monty St, Hartland, N.B. E7P 1J6, with a cheque payable to Hartland Helpers. Or e-transfer to hartlandhelpers@gmail.com. Receipts over $10 can be issued if the donor provides a mailing address.