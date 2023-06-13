The man in charge of True North Sports and Entertainment (TNSE) and this city’s NHL hockey team told a crowd this week that his company has been working and will continue to work to build positive relationships with Indigenous people and partners, and to do what they can as an organization to help advance reconciliation both on and off the ice in Winnipeg.
Mark Chipman, the chairman of TNSE, the company that owns the Winnipeg Jets and the Canada Life Centre where the Jets play their home games, spoke on Tuesday morning at an Economic Reconciliation Business Forum hosted by the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) and Southern Chiefs Economic Development LP.
“Hockey teams and sports organizations have a unique opportunity to engage with their communities,” Chipman told the crowd at the event. “It’s about a game, kids play the sport, adults play the sport, and it’s a way of bringing people together around something they love.
“But with that comes a responsibility, a responsibility to bring awareness.”
Chipman said that building and solidifying relationships with Indigenous groups and people has become an increasing focus of TNSE and the Winnipeg Jets in recent years.
“It is a journey that our organization has been on, and that I have been on personally for the last twenty some-odd years,” Chipman said. “It has been a journey of relationships that have turned into partnerships that have had impacts on Indigenous youth in our province, and that really is what our focus has been.”
Chipman listed several steps he said that True North have taken including starting the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy (WJHA) a play-based program designed to increase school attendance as well as high school graduation rates in socially and economically challenged schools in Winnipeg through hockey based programs.
“This past year we had over 800 children participate in that program,” Chipman said. “These kids are not all Indigenous but many of them are.
“And the goal is not to always create great hockey players, as much as it has been about creating a close connection between these kids and their schools, to create greater attendance rates and higher graduation rates, and that is data that we can track, and it works.”
Chipman also mentioned steps that TNSE has taken at Winnipeg Jets home games to bring awareness to Indigenous issues and efforts at reconciliation, including having a land acknowledgement announced before every Jets game at Canada Life Centre, something he said that he and others have realized the importance of more and more over time.
“And I am always very heartened by the response it brings,” Chipman said. “I believe you can really sense that there is a very genuine sense of gratitude.”
He also spoke about how the Jets back in 2015 began prohibiting hockey fans from wearing traditional Indigenous head dresses whenever the Chicago Blackhawks came to town, something that some Blackhawks fans have been known to do in home and away arenas for years.
According to Chipman, as soon as Indigenous leaders told him and others at TNSE that they would prefer that head dresses not be worn at Jets games, than it was an easy decision to ban them from the rink.
“It might have been one of easiest decisions I have ever made,” he said.
Chipman said one of the most anticipated events every year at Canada Life Centre has become when the Jets host WASAC night, an annual event that celebrates Indigenous culture and heritage, and sees Winnipeg Jets players wear special WASAC jerseys during warmups that have been designed by local Indigenous designers.
He called WASAC night a way to acknowledge “in a very meaningful way the relationship we have with the various Indigenous communities that we share this land with.”
Chipman closed his remarks by saying that as we work towards reconciliation in Manitoba and across Canada, he believes the most important thing is that people of all cultures and backgrounds show love for one another.
“That is how we need to communicate together, in a spirit of love,” Chipman said. “That is the kind of community I envision us living in, in the years ahead.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.