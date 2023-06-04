A budget review proposal for improving conditions at the Regional District of Nanaimo’s only dedicated sports fields on Gabriola are on their way to the board of directors for consideration.
The Electoral Area B Parks and Open Spaces Committee received a report at the May 15 meeting on improvement options at Rollo McClay park that includes increasing the annual estimated maintenance budget to $52,000. The proposed plan and cost implications will go to the board to decide if it should be included in 2024 budget deliberations.
The current field maintenance budget for Rollo McClay is $22,000 and $15,000 every other year. Along with mowing it covers aeration, topdressing, overseeding and fertilizing every two years. This year, a contractor has been hired to undertake regular maintenance plus additional measures on the upper ‘Ducky’ field, including fraize mowing to smooth out the bumpy surface. Ducky field is currently closed to allow for grass roots to establish.
The improvement plan would increase the number of cuts per year on both fields as well as the frequency of fertilization, aeration, top dressing and overseeding. That could include a two- to four-week closure of the field to allow for annual maintenance.
Field operation costs are funded through the southern community recreation budget of which taxpayers of Electoral Areas A, B, C and the District of Lantzville pay into.
The president of the Gabriola Slopitch Association, Andrea McLuckie, would be “thrilled” with enhanced maintenance at Rollo McLay.
“After Covid, which paused any field work that was meant to be done, and the heat dome of 2021 followed by another hot summer in 2022, our upper outfield saw a dramatic decline in its condition” creating a dangerous situation for the seven teams who play there mid-April to late July. Bowing out of hosting the Fall Classic in September, which brings teams over from Nanaimo, was on the table if the upper field wasn’t attended to this year, McLuckie said.
“It has been frustrating for all to watch the upper outfield’s condition deteriorate and I am glad to know that our scheduled use of the fields, emails and comments have hopefully helped in securing more money to keep the fields safe to play on.”