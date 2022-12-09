The Saint Andrews business community is inviting you to step into your very own Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend.
The popular summer seaside destination is decked out for the holidays and will host Sparkle by the Sea, its first weekend-long Christmas celebration, in an effort to grow tourism interest during the “shoulder season.”
Lisa Porter, marketing director for the Algonquin Hotel, says it’s a chance for people to experience all the holiday magic the town has to offer.
“There’s nothing like being in Saint Andrews,” she said, “and the magical experience at this time of year is like no other.”
From Thursday until Sunday, local stores and restaurants will be open for late-night shopping, along with ice sculptors, face painting, live music, outdoor fire pits and more, Sparkle by the Sea committee member and business owner Andrea Vance told the Telegraph-Journal.
Vance, who owns the gift shop Warm and Coasty, first thought of a late-night shopping day before the holidays.
The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in her plans to grow it beyond one night, but this year will be the biggest-and sparkliest event to date
“We want people to enjoy the charm of Saint Andrews in the off-season,” she said. “More than just the locals, who know we’re here, we’re trying to draw people from all over.”
Saint Andrews is one of the province’s most popular summer getaways, but tourist traffic largely dries up in the winter months, and many business owners shutter their doors for the “shoulder season.” Vance herself typically closes Warm and Coasty from Christmas until March.
But the town doesn’t lose its charm when the seasons change.
“The whole town is magical every day,” Vance said, “and at Christmas it’s really something.”
The move to extend Saint Andrews’s tourism season comes after a busy summer, the first in two years with limited COVID-19 restrictions on travel.
Porter said the hotel saw a return of U.S. travellers, as well as guests from across Atlantic Canada and Quebec.
“The parking lot was so full of so many different license plates,” she said, adding she feels the tourism interest may have been higher than at the start of the pandemic, with business travel roaring back along with families travelling for leisure.
Local musical talent Shawn Richard will be performing on Sunday, debuting his Christmas single “Grandma’s Christmas Tree” for the first time for a live audience.
“I love to see people getting into the spirit of supporting local,” he said. “It’s definitely a town that will put you in the spirit for Christmas. It’s straight out of a Hallmark movie.”