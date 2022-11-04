HURON COUNTY – The 2022 Huron County Art Show judges have chosen the top two art pieces to display with their Huron County Art Bank, along with several honourable mentions.
The County of Huron and the Huron County Museum sent out a joint media release with the announcement on Oct. 19.
First place goes to Roman Turczyn for their piece, ‘Harvest Landscape Huron County,’ and Michele Miller received second prize for ‘With Wonder.’
Honourable Mentions:
• Spring on the Maitland – Anita Wood
• Lucknow Road – Kaaren Batten
• Memories of Huron - Sharron Rogers
• Razing Landscapes #91 – Kelly Stevenson
• Hop on the Bus, Gus – Jerry McDonnell
• Untitled – Don MacGillivray
The two winning artworks will become part of the Huron County Art Bank with a purchase award from the County of Huron. Paintings in the Art Bank remain on display in various County buildings. To date, 52 artworks are part of this particular collection.
The 20th year of the Art Show, the exhibit features 31 artworks by artists from across Huron County. The 2022 Huron County Art Show & Sale is on display at the Huron County Museum in Goderich from Oct. 16 to Dec. 17.
Visitors to the exhibit are invited to submit their vote for their favourite artwork with a special ballot available at the museum.
The special exhibit is open to the public during museum hours Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., extended hours Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Regular admission rates apply. Admission is free to the museum for members and Huron County Library card holders.