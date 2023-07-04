Canada Day celebrations started bright and early in Kuujjuaq with a parade at 9 a.m. Saturday. Activities included vehicle-decoration and cake-making contests, kayak races and bingo on the beach.
But by 2 p.m., outdoor festivities had to be called off early due to forest fire smog that filled the sky.
By early afternoon, the sky had turned grey, and smoke in the air started to come from downriver. After wrapping up dice games, organizers decided to call off outside activities and to instead host activities on the radio.
Until that point, the beach had been packed with people and bright red colours were everywhere. Even with the smoky sky, the 28 C weather made for a perfect beach day.
The Government of Quebec said Saturday there were 67 active forest fires across the province.