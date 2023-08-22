Three New Brunswick unions that represent more than 5,000 nursing home workers have launched a lawsuit against the provincial government, arguing its essential services law is “an abuse of power” and unconstitutional because it severely weakens their bargaining power in contract negotiations.
Filed with the Court of King’s Bench in Fredericton last week, the lawsuit argues that Blaine Higgs’s Progressive Conservative government is hindering the use of binding arbitration, the kind of mechanism normally available to unionized workers who are not allowed to strike for safety reasons, such as firefighters or hospital workers.
“The government is still unjustly depriving nursing home workers of any effective means of resolving a collective bargaining impasse,” said Stephen Drost, the New Brunswick president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, or CUPE, in a news release. “This is nothing more than an attempt to keep workers' wages low, while they are struggling with the housing crisis, cost-of-living increases.”
Brunswick News contacted a trio of government departments seeking response and received an emailed statement.
“We do not comment on matters before the court,” said Rebecca Howland, a spokeswoman for the Department of Social Development.
CUPE has been in a bitter battle for months with the Tory government, seeking a new contract for its more than 4,000 members who are front-line workers at nursing homes in the province. The union is negotiating with the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, but the government is controlling the purse strings.
It says the association so far has offered wage hikes of six per cent over five years, well below inflation, which last year alone was more than seven per cent in the province.
The legal challenge, which also includes the New Brunswick Nurses Union and New Brunswick Union, stems from a decision of the New Brunswick Court of Appeal in 2019.
The province’s highest court had unanimously ruled that the province’s Essential Services in Nursing Homes Act was unconstitutional because it prevented nursing home workers from exercising their right to strike without providing an alternative mechanism, such as binding arbitration.
When contract talks break down, binding arbitration calls upon union and government negotiations to make submissions to a neutral party, an arbitrator. The official hears the case and makes a final decision.
The three judges gave the government six months to fix the legislation.
The Higgs government followed suit by introducing amendments on Nov. 26, 2019, but the reforms were deeply controversial. The most contentious part was new language that said in any negotiations, arbitrators must “consider the employer's ability to pay, in light of the fiscal situation of the province.”
In the premier’s view, taxpayers had to be protected from unions demanding wages that hurt the province’s financial recovery.
The Tories, who had a minority government at the time, teamed up with the three People’s Alliance MLAs to ensure it would pass into law, with the Liberal and Green opposition arguing vehemently against the changes.
The unions argue those amendments make New Brunswick the only province that restricts access to binding arbitration for essential workers.
“Nursing home workers care about the residents,” said Susie Proulx-Daigle, president of New Brunswick Union. “Instead of looking at ways to improve the system for the good of everyone, government keeps looking for ways to maintain the status quo or make the conditions worse. Our seniors and workers deserve better.”
In a legal motion filed Friday, the unions, through their lawyers Joël Michaud and John MacCormick of the law firm Pink Larkin in Fredericton, raised a constitutional question.
It stated that the law “denies nursing home workers the right to engage in an effective strike while severely restricting their access to interest arbitration.”
In doing so, it said, the act limits the freedom of association guaranteed under section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms in a way “that is not demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.”
The plaintiffs also alleged that when the Tory government introduced amendments to the act in 2019, it failed to respect the previous court decision finding the law unconstitutional.
“In doing so, it enacted legislation which was clearly wrong, in bad faith and an abuse of power,” the motion states.
Paula Doucet, the president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union, said it was becoming increasingly common for nurses at the 51 homes in the province to work short-handed, even though they have some of the most vulnerable citizens in their care.
“This government’s continued disrespect is making challenging working conditions even more difficult to handle,” Doucet said. “This government continues to underscore how little they respect nurses and all other unionized workers.”