THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Howl at the Moon Saloon is a waterfront district project in Thunder Bay with a new concept for the city’s hospitality industry — they won’t be serving alcohol.
Jody Loos, an entrepreneur who calls himself a “career bartender,” has worked in the industry for more than 30 years at some of the busiest bars and nightclubs in Ontario.
What he saw in the night scene became a game-changer for him and he dropped everything to pursue his dream of opening his own bar — one that doesn’t serve alcohol.
“The industry is in my blood,” he said. “I spent seven-and-a-half years working at Newfies Pub, full-time nights, and I met a lot of amazing people who were my friends, but a lot of these people are stuck in addiction. I started to see how addictions take people and these people were my friends.”
Loos says he watched how addiction was affecting their families and the overall community. It was “totally a result of the loss, pain and suffering that he saw in downtown Fort William” that spurred him into motion.
“That just changed how I look at alcohol and how I looked at bars, and it really changed the direction of my path,” he said.
“It came to a point where I decided that I’m going to change directions here because there are bigger and more important things that need to be done here in Thunder Bay. There is just so much addiction and these are amazing people. These are my friends and I love them. There’s just too much loss and that inspired me to change direction to do what I was going to do.”
While still working in the south-side bar scene, Loos took it upon himself to provide harm reduction support.
He says that when people hit rock bottom, they would come to see him while he was working.
“They’d say, ‘God, I’m done. I don’t want to do this anymore,’ and that gave me the opportunity to connect them to resources, connect them with maybe elders who might counsel them, connect them with treatment centres and that sort of thing,” Loos explained.
“Even though I was bartending, some people didn’t get that. I’ve actually taken a lot of criticism because I was selling alcohol while promoting that healthy lifestyle, but they failed to realize that there was harm reduction work that happened down there.”
Loos, who hasn’t had a drink for almost six years, spent months searching for a place to open his business. When he discovered the Cumberland Street location, the landlord was extremely supportive of the idea and offered the space to Loos “at a very good price.”
“The rent has to be right because I’m not selling liquor and I’m not selling big meals,” he said.
Loos called his dry bar a “passion project” and has funded the entire project on his own. He pointed out that his new alcohol-free saloon will benefit the waterfront hospitality scene and the community by offering a space for people to network, mingle and connect on a social level.
“It’s a place to schmooze without the booze. They can sing karaoke, dance, and enjoy comedy nights or fashion shows. It’s a place where people can come together and where there’s no alcohol,” Loos said. “Part of the reason that I say this is because relapses happen when people go to bars or places where there are a lot of triggers, so this place will be the first of its kind in the downtown sector.”
The dry bar will also have accessible sober living resource material should anyone inquire and the space will welcome everyone.
“There are people who just don’t want to drink every day. Maybe they want to go for coffee, but do it in a place where there are great tunes, and where they can watch hockey games,” he said.