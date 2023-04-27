The Manitoba Antique Automobile Museum is looking forward to a busy summer season with expanded programming thanks to a grant from the Manitoba government.
The province has allocated $240,000 this year for 30 recipients of the Community Museum Project Support Program, seven of which are in Westman, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Obby Khan announced last Friday.
The $8,800 the Manitoba Antique Automobile Museum was awarded is extremely helpful, museum secretary-treasurer Allison Volk told the Sun. It’ll allow the board to upgrade the collection management system at the Elkhorn- based museum.
“That’s a huge contribution for us,” Volk said.
“Our museum is a non-profit organization, and we rely on donations and grants very much to help us keep the doors open.”
A grant of $15,000 will help the Manitoba Agricultural Museum near Austin roll out its First Farmers of Manitoba project, which explores early agricultural practices of Indigenous people.
A focus of the project will be truth and reconciliation, said Tricia Dyck, the museum’s collections and programming manager.
“We’re going to be adding a wonderful Indigenous perspective to agriculture here at the museum,” Dyck said.
“We’re going to do some research into some of the neighbouring First Nations communities, together with elders.”
The Brandon General Museum and Archives received a grant of $8,000, which administrator Keith Waterfield previously told the Sun will go toward creating more interactive exhibits featuring technology such as screens, wireless headphones and tablets.
Elsewhere in Westman, Brandon’s Daly House Museum received $10,000; the Beautiful Plains Museum in Neepawa received $4,500; the J.A.V. David Museum in Killarney received $11,688; and the Minnedosa District Museum and Heritage Village received $5,040.
Providing funding for museums is important because they enhance an understanding and appreciation for Manitoba’s natural and cultural diversity and help to foster a sense of identity and pride, Khan said in a press release last week.
“This investment will help to improve the quality of museum collections and programs throughout Manitoba’s history.”