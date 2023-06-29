While school may be out for summer and adventures in the sun is on many kids' minds, a couple of councillors at Lincoln's most recent council meeting had their mind on child care and the lack of available spaces in town.
“The stats show it quite dramatically,” regional Coun. Rob Foster said during his regional councillor update at Lincoln's June 26 council meeting. “There really aren't spaces available here in town.”
Foster said he took the issue to the staff at the regional level, noting the big problem in his mind is going to be “red tape” as the town starts moving through all of the processes with the daycare in Lincoln as Foster is making “strong” suggestions to the Region's public health committee that child-care shortage is going to be a problem in the community.
Coun. Dianne Rintjema also highlighted the need for daycare options for families in Lincoln, bringing updates discussed at May 31’s Ward 1 meeting, where representatives from the Beamsville Early Learning and Childcare Center were present. Rintjema said they spoke about their experiences over the last nine years operating at Beamsville District Secondary School (BDSS), serving over 44 families.
The BDSS site is closing in the fall, as all classes move to the new West Niagara Secondary School campus.
“We know there's a need for more spaces for daycare such that expectant parents are reserving spots as soon as they find what they're expecting,” Rintjema said. “To some, the concern is that the school is closing, and decisions cannot be made yet about what will happen with the BDSS site.”
Even though the council has not yet made any decisions on the potential purchase of the site, town staff is in the process of putting together a business case and a feasibility study on the issue, explained Rintjema.
As for the next steps, a meeting with Taryn Rea, executive director of the Beamsville Early Learning Child Care Centre, is being co-ordinated so that the town is able to understand the needs and concerns about maintaining and expanding its daycare space.