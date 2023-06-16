FORDWICH – During the June 6 meeting, Howick council discussed an amendment to standard road crossing for Fordwich development. The report was presented by the township’s Operations Manager, Dean Nicholson.
“Howick Township staff feel there should be one sidewalk on the new street and streetlights on that side of the street,” explained the report.
Howick Township approved a typical cross-section for new roads at the July 12, 2021 council meeting, with sidewalks marked as optional. Therefore, sidewalks were to be determined on a case-by-case basis, with sidewalks on either one or both sides of the street.
“Putting sidewalks on the street creates the problem of having to cross Fordwich Line to get to the existing sidewalk on the west side or extending the sidewalk on the East side. This would be impossible with the ditch and trees located on that side of the road currently,” expressed the report.
The engineering company, R. J. Burnside & Associates Limited is looking into proposed pedestrian numbers and traffic counts based on the proposed development.
Further, Huron County has concerns about the traffic counts and speeds with a crosswalk on Fordwich Line and the difficulties of a sidewalk on the East side of Fordwich Line.
The engineering firm proposed moving the light standards inside the sidewalk 0.3m so the sidewalk can go at the property line and the lights will still shine on the sidewalk. They also recommend replacing the curb with a gravel shoulder.
As for financial implications, the cost for the sidewalk and lights will be the responsibility of the developer as part of the Development agreement. However, winter maintenance of the new sidewalks will be the responsibility of Fordwich Village Management.
A sidewalk on one side of the street makes the street safer for pedestrians and motorists once the street is fully developed.
It was agreed that the council approve amending the Township of Howick Standard Road Cross-Section for the proposed new street of the Forwich Development project. Huron County will decide what type of road crossing to implement on Fordwich Line.