West Niagara’s hospital is celebrating 25 years of providing mental health care to the community.
The West Niagara Mental Health team was established at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) in 1997 and filled a gap in mental health services in Niagara.
“The program has come a long way since its inception,” said Dr. Stephen Webb, part-time psychiatrist at WLMH, who was one of the original team members.
Before they started, patients often needed to go to Hamilton and St. Catharines for treatment, but thanks to advancements made during the past 25 years, the tables have turned and now WLMH gets referrals from all over Niagara and Hamilton.
Dr. Christopher Conley, whom Webb credits with helping to building the program, said the team at WLMH has a reputation for delivering specific types of mental health support.
“We often get referrals from, you know, Hamilton and St. Catharines and Niagara Falls that do have more resources, but aren't necessarily focused on providing evidence-based practice, scientifically validated treatments and that sort of thing,” he said.
Conley said the team was known for its dialectical behaviour therapy, and treatments for obsessive-compulsive disorder, which Conley said can often be misdiagnosed and undertreated.
“We have (a) very, very effective treatment approach for it, which is exposure and response prevention,” he said. “But there are very few skilled clinicians, at least outside of Hamilton, that offer that treatment.”
Finally, the team is known for its post-traumatic stress disorder treatments, which receive referrals from all across Niagara.
Conley also shed some light on the unique nature of the geographic area the team covers. He said the risk and protection factors differed to those in St. Catharines and Hamilton, which could manifest itself in different mental health challenges.
For instance, he said, there was more isolation and boredom due to factors such as less public transport, which results in lesser access to informal social support and recreation.
Those challenges can then manifest themselves in substance issues, and the community is not immune to opioids and opioid-related deaths, said Conley.
But Conley is proud of the work the team has achieved.
“The program’s success lies in the team that has been built over the years, said Conley. “I’m proudest of the clinic in terms of the team that we have. We’ve taken Dr. Webb’s lead in focusing on evidence-based care and practice, and being a leader in the community.”