Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen has had enough of his municipality’s attempts to implement a new sign bylaw.
The reappearance of the contentious sign bylaw at council’s meeting on Sept. 6 led to McQueen pushing for the entire matter to be halted or dropped altogether.
The sign bylaw has been percolating in Grey Highlands for a number of years. Approximately a year ago, council settled on a draft version of the bylaw and directed municipal staff to proceed with a public consultation on the matter.
Then the municipal election arrived and the process was delayed. A staff report on the agenda for the Sept. 6 meeting marked the sign bylaw’s debut for the new council. The report outlined the history of the issue to provide context from the new members of council elected last year.
That seemingly straightforward effort to provide an update on the status and history of the bylaw ended up turning into a procedural roller coaster.
McQueen argued that it was time to stop any further work on the sign bylaw and scrap the whole process.
McQueen noted that the sign bylaw started as a concern about billboards in the municipality. He said since that time the matter has “ballooned” into a full-fledged bylaw. He said during the election campaign the issue was hardly a hot-button topic.
“I didn’t hear one peep out of one person saying, 'you need to bring that sign bylaw back.'” said McQueen.
The mayor pushed for the matter to be dropped, or deferred until after council’s upcoming strategic planning process is completed. McQueen noted that the staff report detailed that 231 staff hours and 155 council member hours had been spent on the sign bylaw.
“We have bigger and better things. It comes to a point: is this good use of time?” said McQueen. “My idea is, we’ve gone through the exercise and we’ve seen how complex it is. I don’t see this as a burning issue.”
McQueen’s suggestion that the matter be deferred set off procedural maneuvering that required three separate votes before the final decision. The initial resolution to receive the newest staff report on the sign bylaw could not be amended to defer the bylaw, because the previous council had passed a resolution directing staff to proceed with public consultation on the draft bylaw.
Council first accepted the staff report for information in a 6-0 vote (Coun. Dan Wickens was absent). Deputy Mayor Dane Nielsen then introduced a resolution to reconsider the previous resolution about proceeding with public consultation on the bylaw, which required a two-thirds majority. This resolution passed in a 4-2 vote with councillors Tom Allwood and Joel Loughead opposed.
Council then had to decide whether to defeat the previous resolution, amend it or accept it.
There was consensus around the table that the sign bylaw is not a pressing issue, but there were also concerns about simply dispensing with the work completed on the matter.
“The time spent is a red flag to me. I don’t feel this is a priority. I’d push this item down on the to-do list,” said Coun. Nadia Dubyk.
Coun. Paul Allen said tossing out the effort now, before it goes to the public, didn't make sense.
“There has been a lot of time spent, but why just throw it out? We’re near the end,” said Allen.
Ultimately, no resolution to defer or postpone the public consultation came forward and council voted 4-2 in favour of the original resolution directing staff to proceed with community engagement on the matter. McQueen and Nielsen were opposed.