Work on the new Morrin School continues to move forward, and it is anticipated construction will be completed later this year.
Shunda Consulting and Construction Management Ltd. from Red Deer were awarded the general contractor bid on the project and have been working tirelessly since ground first broke in June 2022.
“They are currently covering the exterior steel frame on the west and north side so they can begin working on the interior walls,” Morrin School Principal Don Yavis tells the Mail.
He shares Shunda has so far erected about one-third of the steel framing for the school, along with the shell for the new gymnasium. Slabs for the new administration and library sections, located on the east side of the building, are expected to be poured shortly.
Mr. Yavis anticipates a November 2023 completion date.