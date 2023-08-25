Mount Pearl council’s planning committee brought forward proposals for two new businesses at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The first was an application for a Residential to Commercial conversion, and the second was for a Change of Use of a commercial space.
Councillor Isabelle Fry presented the proposals for consideration.
The Residential to Commercial conversion application concerned a single detached dwelling located at 83 Commonwealth Avenue, which is on the corner of Commonwealth and Smallwood. The lot is located in the Commercial-General (CG) Use Zone and is adjoining existing residential dwellings on the north and east. The applicant requested to demolish the structure and subsequently develop a one-story commercial office space in its place.
Mayor Dave Aker asked the committee for details regarding the projected timeline for the project, should it be approved, so that the public could be given proper notice of the demolition. Public Works director Gerry Antle replied that while the timeline could not be precisely determined until the project was approved by council, the property owners and developers are eager “to move expeditiously.”
The second application that the committee received was for a Change of Use within an existing building at 952 Topsail Road, which falls in in the Commercial Mixed (CM) Use Zone. The new business, Xylo’s K9 Kingdom, requested to use the space for a combined kennel and animal grooming business. Kennel use is within the range of developments that council may permit in the Commercial Mixed Use Zone, so long as public notice has been given.
Aker said the development was in keeping with both commercial activity trends and the increased number of dogs in the “pet-friendly city.”
The committee informed council that notices of both applications were posted to the City’s website and published in a local newspaper. Notices were also circulated to the residents, business, and property owners within the 150-metre radiuses of the two proposed businesses via Canada Post. The local Member of Parliament, MHA’s, Chamber of Commerce, council, and directors were also advised of the development. As there was no interest expressed in holding a public briefing session for either proposal, both were cancelled. However, the kennel development issue brought forward one written concern.
After processing the Residential to Commercial Conversion and Change of Use applications as per Mount Pearl Development Regulations, Fry made a motion to approve the two proposed developments provided the projects comply with the regulations set out by the St. John’s Regional Fire Department and the inspection, finance, planning, and development regulations of the City of Mount Pearl. Both motions carried unanimously.