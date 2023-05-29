A suspect is in custody following a May 18 incident that left a 22-year-old man dead in Ivujivik.
Sureté du Québec identified the victim as Willie Iyaituk in an email to Nunatsiaq News.
Police say they were alerted about a man who had been hurt in an altercation at a residence at about 11 p.m. on May 18.
Officers arrived to find a man critically injured. He was transported to the local health centre, where he died.
A 22-year-old man is charged with manslaughter, according to Sureté du Québec. His next court appearance at the Palais de Justice of Val-d’Or is scheduled for Wednesday.