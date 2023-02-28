A bonspiel focused on kids is gaining in popularity.
The Archerwill Curling Club hosted a Kids' Funspiel on Feb. 18. It was attended by 67 kids. Chelsea Hagenes, President of the club, said this was the highest number of kids yet. The event is in its fourth year.
Hagenes said they usually have between 40-60 kids. As the sport of curling continues to grow in their community, it provides a great activity for families to do together. The curling club has been hosting the event on Family Day every year to get more kids out. Kids came from Archerwill, Rose Valley, St. Front, Naicam, Kelvington, Tisdale, Melfort and Martensville. Many but not all of the out-of-town kids do have ties to Archerwill, Hagenes said.
Hagenes said they also run a men’s bonspiel, ladies’ bonspiel and mixed bonspiel, as well as a couple of youth skins and adult skins tournaments (Skins are two-member fun curling tournaments). They also have a weekly youth league and family league.
"The highlight each season is definitely the Kids' Nonspiel. However, we have a kids' weekly league with 45 kids registered," Hagenes said.
The club has been picking up a few more curlers every year, but a lot more have started curling again since COVID, even a few who had previously “retired” from the sport. Hagenes said they have a board of eight members who completely volunteer their time. Even the ice caretaker is a volunteer.
The Archerwill curling rink used to be the skating rink, and was converted in 1977. Hagenes has been the president since 2018 and has focused and geared the curling rink towards getting kids to love curling.
“We put the ice in for the kids, and any adult curling is a bonus for us. We try and keep our costs down to allow all walks of life to come out and curl. Every couple of years we try and have a series of curling classes for our junior high/high school kids to allow them to refine their skills," she said. "Just this year, we have seen some of our members in junior and senior school curling take gold and silver in district curling. Being a part of helping these young adults become accomplished curlers has been a passion of ours.”