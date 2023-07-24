Midland has a vibrant community full of public art murals and sculptures, and the municipality is asking the public to contribute even further.
A call for artists was made by the town recently, with hopes that interested parties may respond before the Aug. 4 deadline.
“During the past few years we’ve been able to grow the town’s public art collection and showcase different artists, styles and diverse subject matter in public spaces,” said Midland manager of culture and community, Karen Mealing. “This has been very exciting and we look forward to installing these new works of art later this year.”
Areas noted in the request include a mural at the east entrance of Little Lake Park, the Midland Harbour laundry room and storage sheds, and various utility boxes throughout town including those at the harbour.
“Each project has a theme, but they are fairly broad to allow for artistic interpretation,” Mealing told MidlandToday regarding the selection process involved.
“Submissions will be evaluated on the interpretation of the theme, the artist’s ability and skill to complete the project as proposed, as well as criteria outlined in the town’s public art policy.”
That policy emphasizes suitability for display in a public space, while putting weight toward the location, originality, and accessibility for viewers to appreciate the artwork. Additionally, inclusivity and diversity with respect to the Indigenous community is of great importance.
That’s not to say that it’s limited to the professional artists to cast submissions. Mealing noted that while some calls for artists can garner an unpredictable amount of submissions, community youth have been some of those selected for display on the town’s walls.
“The calls for artists for the small murals in 2020 and 2021, which are now installed in Butter Tart Lane, Wendake Lane and on the Harbour office, include some painted by those who were as young as 12 and 14 years of age at the time,” Mealing explained.
“Additionally, the vinyl wraps we installed on the utility boxes along King Street in 2022 were all created by students from Midland elementary and secondary schools and local youth organizations.”
As the locations and themes have different requirements, those wanting to put in submissions are encouraged to review the individual forms found on the town website.
“Based on the remuneration per project to the artist/artist team, selection will be done internally by staff,” said Mealing. “We’ve assembled an ad-hoc committee with staff from three departments to review the applications.
“We live in an area rich in creative talent and I expect our ad-hoc review committee will have some difficult decisions to make,” Mealing added.
Submissions for the call for artists close on August 4 at 4:30 p.m.
Information on the call for artists, including submission forms, current opportunities and frequently asked questions, can be found on the arts and culture page of the Town of Midland’s web site.