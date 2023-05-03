Renfrew -- Renovations will be carried out at Renfrew Town Hall this year after council awarded a $964,000 contract to Chandos Construction of Ottawa last Tuesday night.
“We were happy to see five bids, which gives us a good indication of the market for this type of work,” Chief Administrative Officer Robert Tremblay said. “Although we did some components of this project (council chamber remodels, HVAC units and roof repair) previously, it was felt we needed a general contractor to manage the entirety of the project.”
Mr. Tremblay explained the financial breakdown to complete the project.
He said the 2022 budget included $1.1 million for the work which was carried over to the 2023 budget.
“Five hundred thousand will be recuperated from tenants over the 10-year term of their leases with an estimated additional $65,000 in leasehold improvements for the health unit space,” he said.
The remaining $145,981 will be funded from the Facilities Reserve. Any overages for the entire project will be taken from town hall reserves.
One of the reasons for selecting Chandos Construction is their presence in local projects including the undertaking of a similar project at the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Deep River. It has been decades since a major upgrade took place there and the same is true with the Renfrew town hall.
“The police detachment side, which is getting a major part of the overhaul in this project, was built in 1970,” Mr. Tremblay said. “The back side of that building and the remainder of town hall were built in 1985, so in terms of proper life cycle and refreshing of the spaces, it’s time.”
One thing Mr. Tremblay stressed was the goal of making the facility as accessible as possible and removing both visible and non-visible barriers for persons with disabilities. All upgrades, including the incoming Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU), and the inclusion of the Ottawa Valley Business, will have accessible features.
The total cost of all renovations is estimated at $1.5 million with the majority of work completed before the end of the year. One aspect council agreed upon was for monthly financial updates, a trend that can be traced back to a lesson learned from the current Ma-Te-Way expansion project.
The previous council (2018-2022) did not receive monthly financial updates until well into the project. Some current and former council members point to the lack of timely updates as one reason for the announcement of major cost overruns leaving some scrambling to answer inquiries from ratepayers as to the reasoning behind the nearly $12 million costs in overages.