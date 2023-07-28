NORTH HURON – Maitland River Elementary School (MRES) and the Township of North Huron entered into its annual lease agreement for before and after school programming during the 2023-24 school year.
Manager of Child Care Service Trisha McLean wrote in a report to council, “On an annual basis, the township enters into a lease agreement with Avon Maitland District School Board for use of space within the Maitland River Elementary School for the delivery of before and after school programs. The programs are provided to two age groups: Junior/Senior Kindergarten and a Grade 1-6 age group.”
The programs are extensively utilized and necessary in the township, McLean said.
“These programs assist families with the early hours of care before their child begins their school day, as well as after school care to align with working hours,” said McLean.
“The maximum licensed capacities are 52 Junior/Senior Kindergarten spaces and 45 primary/junior school age spaces,” said McLean.
“Currently, we have an average of 60 families that use our before and after school programs at the Maitland River Elementary School location.”
The township must enter this shared-space agreement to continue operating these licensed programs.
“The execution of this lease agreement has no financial impacts for the township. Staff wages as well as program materials and supplies are offset by revenue collected from users,” said McLean.
Continual communication about available openings and program bookings is completed through the Community Use of Schools online portal, located at http://useourschools.ca/maitland-river-elementary-school/.