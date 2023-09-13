The Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has arrested a Chatham youth after conducting a targeted investigation into possessing child sexual abuse material.
Investigators executed a Criminal Code Search warrant within Chatham as part of this operation. Subsequently, a young offender was charged with offences related to possessing and accessing child pornography. Following a show-cause hearing, the youth was released from custody.
The Chatham-Kent Police are actively engaged in the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. Collaborating closely with numerous Ontario Police Services and international law enforcement agencies, the service conducts investigations into Internet Child Exploitation Offenses. It's worth noting that the critical work undertaken by the Chatham-Kent Police Service ICE unit is made possible through a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.