Snowbirds wanting to advise Tiny Township on accessibility from a more tropical environment will have to be content with the status quo.
Last month, the Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) requested that municipal electronic meeting guidelines in the township-wide procedural bylaw on remote attendance be amended to allow more than the current option of just three virtual meetings.
At that time, Tiny committee of the whole discussed the matter with committee member Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins explaining the request had two parts: the AAC were looking to meet monthly instead of quarterly which would impact attendance due to a larger number of meetings; and that the mechanisms for remote attendance were already in place due to overall changes affected by the pandemic.
It was questioned why AAC volunteers would sign on as committee members if they knew they would be unable to meet the three virtual meeting limit imposed across council and all committees in the municipality, and the matter was forwarded to the April committee of the whole meeting for further background on the bylaw and implications.
“I have an issue with this one because it’s pertaining to one specific committee,” said Mayor Dave Evans at the recent committee of the whole meeting.
“This committee has neglected to realize that the (procedural bylaw) that they’re trying to change – our committees are part of council. By considering changing this for the AAC, we are in fact opening it up for not just other committees, but for council as well.”
A comment from Coun. Kelly Helowka about the volunteerism of snowbirds – the slang term for a northern climate person who migrates to warmer southern climates during winter – reiterated the importance of in-person attendance for the majority of AAC meetings.
Said Miskimins: “One of the things we need to consider as well is that 56 per cent of our residents are now permanent, but we are a seasonal community. If we want to create inclusivity for all residents and not just permanent (residents) to serve on committees, those that may reside in Hamilton or Toronto could potentially have problems attending committees.
“They have equal opportunities on our committee to join, and this may allow more diverse opinions – particularly those that may eventually, permanently, move up here to be able to shape the communities.”
Miskimins also noted that there wasn’t a satisfactory separation to distinguish Tiny council and committee of the whole in contrast to other municipal committees, with an opportunity for further clarification and revision down the road.
With the item discussed twice as a matter for consideration, a motion was requested for a mover and seconder. However, no member of the committee opted to support the motion, and as a result the matter was simply received as information with no further direction to staff.
Information regarding the limitations on electronic participation summary brief can be found in the agenda page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny township’s YouTube channel.