Helmeted up, more than 20 children learned some bike safety tips and completed a course during the bike rodeo hosted by the RCMP and other community organizations in Rankin Inlet Friday, July 7.
“The helmets are a huge thing,” said Cst. Matt Hope, who led the event. “Obviously head, neck, face, spine injuries are prominent, especially if you don’t wear a helmet.”
It’s a busy little town, he said, with cars and ATVs on the roads, so bike safety, keeping an eye on traffic and being aware of your surroundings is important.
Public health donated the helmets, said Hope. The fire department was also present at the rodeo.
“Every kid gets a bike helmet and there’s a little bag with some goodies, and we brought along a bunch of snacks and some RCMP reflectors, which are designed for bikes as well,” said Hope.
He was glad to see the youth display some good habits and pick up the safety tips quickly.
“They all did great,” said Hope. “Some of them were prone to cutting corners a little bit there, but it was great that they listened. They pretty much took the course as we hoped they would.”
He added that it was also a good opportunity for the RCMP to engage with children.
“We’re really busy here as police and to be able to come out and spend an hour or two with the kids on bikes to do something fun is really important,” he said.