Eganville – The dog shelter may still be open in Bonnechere Valley but dogs are being moved out very quickly and being sent to the SPCA shelter in Pembroke.
“Now we have an agreement with the SPCA,” By-law Enforcement Officer Darryl Wagner told council on December 20 during a committee meeting. “They come right away.”
In his report to council, he said four dogs have been adopted from the shelter.
“Right now, we sit at one dog,” he said. “It has been in there for quite some time.”
The dog is a Great Pyrenes, and seems more aggressive, he noted. Finding an adoptive home for it has been more of an issue. The dog has been there since September.
He told council he has visited the SPCA Pembroke facilities with the animal control officer.
“As per the agreement, Bonnechere Valley dogs will be taken there shortly after they come into our possession,” he said.
A report will be coming to council in February on the operations of the shelter and the SPCA will also be in attendance.
“Let’s hear from them and know what their plan is,” Mayor Jennifer Murphy said.
At present only BV dogs are going to the SPCA.
“With partners, they make their own arrangements,” Mr. Wagner said.
One issue for the township is securing the services of a vet, he added. It is increasingly challenging to find a local vet.
“They are not taking new clients,” he said.
As things are slowing down with building permits and issues in the winter, he has more time to focus on the animal control issues and is reviewing the dog pound situation. He noted if there is a dog in the animal shelter which needs adopting, they reach out to the partner municipalities to publicize this and hopefully find a forever home for the dog.
“We would like to have the dogs come in and go out as quick as they can,” he said.
Adopting out the animals is not always a straight forward and fast process however, even with the ones most recently adopted.
“There were two that were adopted,” he said. “One had been there over a year.”
While the previous council had made the decision to close the animal shelter, since the shelter was seen as losing money each year, this was reversed following a public outcry to keep the local service in the township. In the end, the previous council opted to keep the dog shelter open and look at the issue again in 2023.
CAO Annette Gilchrist noted the pound is being kept open until April 30 with an evaluation of the operation done before then. There are also partner municipalities who pay into the shelter system in BV.
“We will have the SPCA at the second meeting in February,” she noted. “We are in the data collecting stage.”
As more information is being collected, it appears there are not many dogs which originated in BV coming into the shelter, she added. There were three dogs which originated in BV in 2022 according to reports and another three from outside the township.