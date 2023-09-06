The Cobalt Historical Society and the Town of Cobalt have been meeting with the Ontario Provincial Police after it was noticed that the large bronze Willet Green Miller plaque is missing from the park opposite the town office in Cobalt on Silver Street.
The Major Holland Victoria Cross plaque has also been stolen from the Mayor Holland Victoria Cross Park where the cenotaph is located.
A small brass plaque and time capsule artifacts are also missing from the Willet Green Miller Park across from the town hall.
Cobalt Historical Society president Maggie Wilson said the town has surveillance video cameras and the video is being reviewed for evidence of the person or persons who stole the Miller plaque.
Wilson said the plaque's absence was noticed by a Cobalt resident Sunday morning, September 3. The Cobalt resident took a picture of the bare monument and sent it to Wilson, she said.
"Likely it happened sooner" than it was noticed, Wilson commented in a telephone interview.
The plaque reads: "Willet Green Miller, first provincial geologist of Ontario 1902-1925. To Cobalt he gave its name and a place among the great mining camps of the world. He read the secrets of the rocks and opened the portal for the outpouring of their wonderful riches. His monument is New Ontario."
The 39-inch by 24-inch plaque, which is one- to two-inches thick, was created by artist Dorothy Dick in 1926 and was commissioned by the Cobalt Kiwanis Club.
Cobalt resident Suzanne Othmer has offered a $500 reward for the return of the Willet Green Miller plaque. The plaque can be taken to her Royal LePage real estate business in New Liskeard with no questions asked. She also has offered that her office could be contacted and arrangements could be made for the artifact to be picked up, also without questions asked.
A Coleman Township resident has also added $100 to increase the reward to $600.
"We deal with vandalism on a perennial basis," said Wilson. Graffiti and stolen signs are common. But the loss of the main plaque is very concerning because of its historical significance, she explained.
"It would be $10,000 or $15,000 to replace it," she said.
Wilson speculates that the plaques are being stolen for their copper content.
The irony is that the valuable Miller artifact only has a copper content valued at about $60, she said.