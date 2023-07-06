The housing situation remains an issue in the community with a current backlog of over 100 homes that are needed, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake reps told a special housing meeting held late last month.
“The critical elements to be addressed are the current backlog of over 100 homes,” Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Executive Operations Officer Alan John Rice said. “The growing need for housing of many types, improvements, and extensions to the lending programs, and the addition of new programs focused on community members requiring social services.”
The meeting was facilitated by MCK Chief Ryan Montour at the request of community members, and the MCK unveiled the results of a housing study that examined the community’s population, its present and future housing needs and the financial realities of that situation.
The study highlighted several key elements, starting with the need to expand the mandate of the Housing Unit to address the community’s requirements and providing the community with a single central point of contact.
Montour said he was more than pleased to present all the information to the crowd of about 50 people gathered at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
“The meeting was requested by the community members in April and the MCK is happy to facilitate it. The main reason for the meeting is to sort of update people about what we have been up to,” he said.
Montour highlighted the complete restructuring of the Housing Unit in the wake of a scandal that saw monies slated for rents allegedly stolen.
The Housing Unit restructuring strategy is focused on the design of an enhanced Housing Unit, including the structure, roles, policies and procedures, technology requirements, and the transition strategy from the current environment to the new model.
Getting the information out to the community was the main thrust of the meeting, the MCK’s director of housing said.
“Community member communication and support was the central focus,” said Areti Malliarou. “The Housing Study and the Housing Unit restructuring strategy recommendations reflect the key elements from the overall MCK strategic plan to ensure sustained alignment and consistency.”
The study was presented to council in January. In it, the firm tasked with the study found that it was the most vulnerable populations in Kahnawake – single and young parents, low- and medium-income households, seniors and the homeless – for whom the housing shortage was the direst.